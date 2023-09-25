‘Jawan’ crosses Rs 1000 Cr; King Khan achieves rare feat

As expected, Jawan picked up momentum at the box office on the third Saturday. As per the recent update, the film’s worldwide gross accumulated to 1000 crores. By today, “Jawan” will surely cross the 1000 crores gross mark.

Till now, “Dangal,” “Baahubali 2,” “RRR,” “KGF2,” and “Pathaan” have crossed 1000 crores gross. Shah Rukh Khan has become the first Indian actor to have two 1000 crore grossers. What’s even more remarkable is Shah Rukh Khan achieved this impressive feat in a span of a year. The actor had a string of failures, but he bounced back in style and proved why he is regarded as “Badshah of Bollywood.









’s upcoming film “Dunki” also has the potential to become another 1000 crore grosser, and it is releasing on 22 December 2023. If “Dunki,” too, achieves 1000 crores, then it might be challenging for other heroes to break this record for a while.

