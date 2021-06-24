Kangana Ranaut Opens Up On Directing Indira Gandhi’s Biopic Emergency

It is all known that after former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalitha's biopic, Kangana Ranaut is all set to step into the shoes of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi's shoes. Yesterday, she shared a couple of pics She took to her Koo application and shared this happy news with her fanson her Instagram Stories and showed us glimpses of the prepping up sessions.

Well, another great news for all the fans of Kangana Ranaut is, she is going to direct the movie too along with essaying Indira Gandhi's role. She revealed this news to all her fans through the Koo application. She wrote, "Pleased to wear Director's hat again, after working on Emergency for more than a year I finally figured no one can direct it better than me, collaborating with fabulous writer Ritest Shah, even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments I am determined to do it, my excitement is high this is going to be a tremendous journey, my leap to another league #Emergency #Indira."

On the other hand, Kangana also spoke to the media and confirmed the news. She doled out, "Yes. This is going to be my second directorial. Even though I wanted another film, which I am also ready with, as my second directorial. But, it so happened that I was very keen to bring Indira Gandhi's story which has never been brought to screen. I was very eager to bring it to screen. I am very happy to be the director of this film. Looking forward to bringing the iconic story to the silver screen."



Earlier the movie was supposed to direct by Sai Kabir and this news was announced during the film's announcement also. But as he is busy with another movie, he moved out of this Emergency film.



Kangana also spoke to the media and said, "Yes, we are working on the project and the script is in the final stages. It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi, it is a grand period film, to be precise a political drama that will help my generation to understand (the) socio-political landscape of current India."



Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in the Thalaivi movie which is all set to hit the screens. She is also part of Tejas and Dhaakad movies.