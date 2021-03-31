Kangana Ranaut Praises Sanya Malhotra And Says, 'You deserve everything and much more'

Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut always stays active on social media. She keeps her views on her Twitter and Instagram pages making her fans know about her updates. Off late, this ace actress has praised the upcoming actress of Bollywood Sanya Malhotra. She took to her Twitter and dropped the pics of Sanya and also wrote a few words about this young actress.





She is soooo good .... I am gald people are recognising her talent, I heard #PagglaitOnNetflix is doing amazingly well... so happy for you Sanya you deserve everything and much more ... lots of love to you ❤️ https://t.co/d5lVvyLbwN — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 30, 2021

Along with sharing two cool pics of Sanya Malhotra, Kangana also praised her jotting down, "She is soooo good .... I am gald people are recognising her talent, I heard #PagglaitOnNetflix is doing amazingly well... so happy for you Sanya you deserve everything and much more ... lots of love to you".

Even all the fans were happy as Kangana praised Sanya… In the replies section, they wrote. "Omg Kangu I luv u. Sanya is a definetely good good good actress. Her choices are mindblowing. Two awesome personalities of bollywood. Its big happy to see ur support towards her," one wrote. "Yeayyy!! Our Queen only appreciates fine talent and never mediocrity! Love it! And yes, I agree! Sanya is really good," another wrote.

Earlier, in an interview Sanya spoke to the media about her film career, "Dangal is one of the biggest examples. Both Fatima (Sana Shaikh) and I have no connection to the industry but we did get the roles on the basis of our auditions and how we performed in them."

Well, speaking about Kangana's work front, she will be next seen in Thalaivi, Tejas and Dhakad movies. All three being prestigious movies, Kangana has a tight schedule in 2021. Thalaivi movie has wrapped up the shooting and is all set to hit the screens soon. While Tejas and Dhakad movies are in the shooting stage.