Vallabhacharya Jayanti 2024: Observance of the Birth Anniversary

Celebrated nationwide, Vallabhacharya Jayanti commemorates the birth anniversary of Mahaprabhu Vallabhacharya, the esteemed scholar and founder of the Pushti sect. Born in 1479 AD in Varanasi to a Telugu Brahmin family, Vallabhacharya's contributions to spirituality are revered, particularly within the Bhakti Movement in India. This year, Vallabhacharya Jayanti falls on May 4, coinciding with Krishna Paksha Ekadashi of the Vaishakha month in the Hindu calendar.

Date and Time of Vallabhacharya Jayanti 2024

According to the Purnimant lunar calendar, Vallabhacharya's birth anniversary aligns with the Krishna Paksha Ekadashi in the Vaishakha month. In 2024, Ekadashi Tithi begins at 11:24 PM on May 3 and extends until 8:38 PM on May 4, as per Drik Panchang.

History and Significance

Vallabhacharya, a devout follower of Lord Krishna, played a pivotal role in propagating Krishna bhakti. His spiritual journey culminated in a profound encounter with Lord Krishna at Mount Govardhan. Legend has it that while traversing the North West region of India, Vallabhacharya observed a miraculous occurrence near Mount Govardhan. A cow, in a divine routine, halted at a specific spot on the mountain, showering milk daily. Intrigued, Vallabhacharya excavated the area and unearthed an idol of Lord Krishna, thereafter experiencing the divine embrace of the deity.

This sacred revelation led to the inception of the Pushti sect, dedicated to worshipping the childlike form of Lord Krishna, known as Bala Krishna. Vallabhacharya's legacy continues to inspire devotees, emphasizing unwavering devotion to Lord Krishna.

Rituals Associated with Vallabhacharya Jayanti

1. Dissemination of Teachings: Vallabhacharya Jayanti serves as an occasion to propagate the spiritual teachings of Vallabhacharya among devotees.

2. Fasting and Devotional Practices: Observers, particularly in states like Maharashtra, Chennai, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, observe a day-long fast, embellish homes and temples, and perform holy baths (Abhishekam) to Lord Krishna's idol.

3. Temple Visits: Devotees flock to Shrinath Ji temple to offer prayers and seek blessings from Lord Krishna.

4. Chanting and Yagnas: Mantra recitations and participation in yagnas (sacrificial rituals) characterize the auspicious occasion.

5. Processions: Grand processions featuring the deity's idol atop chariots symbolize communal reverence and celebration.

Vallabhacharya Jayanti encapsulates the essence of devotion and spiritual enlightenment, perpetuating the profound legacy of Mahaprabhu Vallabhacharya for generations to come.