Kareena Thanks Her Mother-In-Law Sharmila Tagore For Encouraging Her To Work During Her Pregnancy

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Kareena Kapoor turned into an author and launched her own book Pregnancy Bible. She opened up about many things which she faced during her pregnancy. She also thanked her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore for encouraging her to continue to work during her pregnancy.



She wrote, "Saif told me I could do it all. He and I have worked hard to build a strong foundation for our relationship, and I truly believe my kids will always have that to stand on. And, hopefully, Jeh will be as confident as Taimur, because of his parents."

Kareena further added, "My mother-in-law was also among the first to tell me that I had to keep working. Her advice was to do whatever I wanted but with confidence. She did some great work in the movies after her marriage and kids and was a real inspiration. My mother is also a strong role model for me, and she and my father both told me I must keep at it."

Kareena also shared that she fainted once due to exhaustion on a photoshoot set… "People think a celebrity pregnancy is super glamorous. And I did try and make it look like that when I was out and about! But I didn't feel that glamorous – who does when they are pregnant? I gained a lot of weight, got pregnancy spots and was ready to sleep by five every evening! Sounds familiar? In this book, I have been totally honest about everything I went through, from my crazy eating to fainting on a photo shoot out of exhaustion. I hope it will make you smile and comfort you too."

She also added, "I decided when I got pregnant that I wouldn't hide anything. I was out there being as normal as I possibly could. And I wanted to bring that same spirit to this book. I am also super proud that I carried on my work right to the very end. Even though I have to admit I pushed myself too hard during Jeh's time."

Kareena Kapoor launched her book Pregnancy Bible a week ago and dropped a video on her Instagram.

She looked chic wearing a sleeveless red gown and showed off the book to all her fans. She also wrote, "This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies.



In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth today. Published by @juggernaut.in and the amazing @chikisarkar, I'm proud to share that my Pregnancy Bible is vetted and approved by FOGSI, India's official body of gynecologists and obstetricians, along with the help of several expert voices like @rujuta.diwekar, Dr. Sonali Gupta, and Dr. Prabha Chandra of NIMHANS.

I'm both excited and nervous to share this with you."

Speaking about Kareena Kapoor's work front, she will be next seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha which also has Tollywood's young actor Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role.