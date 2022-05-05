KGF: Chapter 2 Becomes The Second-Highest Grossing Hindi Film

The latest Pan India sensation KGF 2 emerged as one of the highest grosser in India. The film is a sequel of the 2018 released KGF Chapter 1 which stood as the best grossers in the film industry.

Now the recently released part 2 has become the second highest-grossing film by keeping Amirkhan's Dangal behind. The film has created a record by collecting 1000+ gross worldwide.

The film has other popular actors like Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj in other important roles. The film will soon be released on OTT and it has been sold to a popular online video streaming platform for a whopping amount. The makers of the film have also announced that the film would be having its sequel KGF Part 3. However, further announcements have to be made regarding the film.