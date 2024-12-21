Kriti Sanon wraps up her last working day of 2024; expresses gratitude

Actress Kriti Sanon has taken a moment to express her gratitude as she wraps up her last working day of 2024. The actress, known for her heartfelt posts and positive attitude, shared a special note on Instagram, reflecting on the past year. In the post, she shared two sepia-toned photographs of herself laughing and smiling with her team, whom she affectionately refers to as her "constants."

In the caption, Kriti wrote, “As I end my last working day of 2024, all I feel is so so much Gratitude for getting to do what I absolutely love and having my Constants, my incredible team, that’s been with me for years, hopping from set to set, pushing each other to do better, being there for me in every way on good and more importantly bad days, growing together and making beautiful memories!! My second family… What would I do without you guys!”

The actress, who has gained popularity for her diverse roles, acknowledged the importance of her team in her journey, highlighting how they've supported and motivated each other both on and off the sets.

On the personal front, Kriti recently made headlines after attending a wedding of a relative of her rumored beau, Kabir Bahia. She shared several pictures from the celebration, showing her enjoying the Indian wedding festivities. Kriti also revealed her love for the song "Oh Ho Ho Ho" by Sukhbir, a favorite at weddings, and posted pictures of herself in various traditional outfits, with one photo showing her getting henna applied.

Though there has been speculation about her relationship with Kabir, neither of them has officially confirmed or denied the rumors.

On the professional front, Kriti is riding high on success with a series of back-to-back hits, including "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya", "Crew", and "Do Patti". The latter, a mystery thriller, also marked her debut as a producer. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon, Do Patti also stars Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh.