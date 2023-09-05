Lokmat Most Stylish Awards is back with its 7th Edition: India's Most Prestigious Fashion Awards

Lokmat Most Stylish Awards is back with the 7th edition, bringing forth India's most prestigious accolades that honour the biggest stars and exceptional talents. Scheduled for September 12th, 2023, at the ST. Regis in Lower Parel, this year's event promises to be an exquisite celebration of style and achievement. The event will be hosted by Maniesh Paul, one of the most versatile anchors in the industry.

Igniting the stage anew, the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards will witness an evening of Bollywood stars and leading influencers as they join the red carpet with their unparalleled sense of style. Building upon the legacy of past years, where popular stars including Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgan, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Raveena Tandon, Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Mrunal Thakur, Kartik Aryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Radhika Apte, Ayushmann Khurrana, Jhanvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora and many more who added to the event's brilliance, the 7th edition promises to continue this tradition of grandeur.

The much-anticipated Lokmat Awards serve as a source of inspiration, urging people to appreciate India's diverse culture, talents, and emerging trends. This prestigious event will honour individuals who take the initiative, value uniqueness and achieve success in their chosen fields. The remarkable event will be graced by prominent figures from entertainment, fashion, business, sports, industry, and politics, adding to its attraction. This year's event has Amazon as one of its partners.

Lokmat Most Stylish Awards have truly become iconic symbols of style, flair, and fashion. They go beyond considerations of age, gender, or occupation, acknowledging a unifying style that stretches across business, politics, sports, and leisure, creating an exceptional display that brings the nation together.

Rishi Darda, Founder of Lokmat Most Stylish and Joint Managing & Editorial Director of Lokmat Media Group, said, "The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards are an expression that acknowledges and empowers personalities that drive change and inspire people around us. The 7th edition will undoubtedly magnify this vision with increased grandeur, beauty, and style."