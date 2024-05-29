 ‘Maharagni’ glimpse: Prabhu Deva and Kajol reunite in action-packed film

The much-anticipated movie ‘Maharagni’ has just released its first glimpse, and the action-packed preview is already creating a buzz. Directed by Charan Tej Uppalapathi, known for his work on ‘Spy,’ this film marks his Bollywood debut. With a star-studded cast and high-octane scenes, ‘Maharagni’ promises to be a cinematic spectacle.

The glimpse of ‘Maharagni’ is a visual treat for action movie enthusiasts. The teaser kicks off with Prabhu Deva making a stylish entrance as he steps off a plane, instantly setting a tone of sophistication and thrill. This is quickly followed by Samyukta Menon’s glamorous entry in a high-speed car chase, showcasing her in a new, fierce avatar.

One of the highlights of the teaser is the reunion of Prabhu Deva and Kajol after 27 years. Their previous collaboration in ‘Minsara Kanavu’ (1997) was a hit, and their return as gangsters in ‘Maharagni’ is highly anticipated. Kajol's action scenes are particularly gripping; she is seen wielding a whip and delivering powerful blows to the villains, underscoring her role as a formidable force in the movie.

The glimpse reveals a film rich in intense drama and robust action. The chemistry between the characters and the high stakes involved are palpable. Kajol’s dialogue delivery in the teaser hints at her character's depth and strength, adding layers to the narrative. The combination of action and drama is poised to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.









Apart from Prabhu Deva and Kajol, ‘Maharagni’ boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Samyukta Menon, Naseeruddin Shah, Jishu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, Chaya Kadam, and Pramod Pathak. Each actor brings their unique talent to the table, promising a well-rounded and engaging film. The music, composed by Harshvardhan Rameshwar of ‘Animal’ fame, adds an additional layer of intensity to the film’s atmosphere.

‘Maharagni’ is set for a pan-India release, aiming to capture audiences across multiple languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.