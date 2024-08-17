Manisha Koirala reflects on the joy of travelling

Celebrated actress Manisha Koirala, who recently marked her birthday, has revealed her deep passion for travel, describing it as an essential part of her life that allows her to explore diverse cultures and connect with people around the world.

On Saturday, the actress took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her latest journey. In a short video reel, Manisha is seen departing from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, showcasing her casual yet chic travel style.

In the caption accompanying the video, Manisha penned a heartfelt note about her love for travel. She expressed, “Traveling means a lot to me. Every trip, no matter how far or near, makes me see things and love the world even more. When I travel, I get excited about finding new places, meeting people from different backgrounds, and making memories I’ll never forget.”

The actress further elaborated on how these experiences of discovering new places and cultures make her feel truly alive. She also took a moment to thank her fans for the overwhelming birthday wishes, writing, “Speaking of feeling alive, thanks to everyone for the birthday messages! Your love and encouragement matter so much to me, and I’m extremely grateful.”

On the professional front, Manisha was recently seen in the much-talked-about OTT series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, where she portrayed Mallikajaan, a brothel madam in the pre-Independence era. The series, directed by the renowned Sanjay Leela Bhansali, marked his debut on the digital platform and was well-received by the audience. Following its success, the show has been renewed for a second season, which will soon be available on Netflix.

Manisha’s passion for travel, combined with her illustrious acting career, continues to inspire her fans as she embraces new adventures both on and off the screen.