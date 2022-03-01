'Meri Jaan' Song From Akshay Kumar And Kriti Sanon's 'Bachchan Pandey' Is Out

Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar who always keeps 5-6 movies in his kitty turned into a deadly gangster for his upcoming movie 'Bachchan Pandey' while Kriti Sanon an aspiring filmmaker wants to helm Bachchan Pandey's biopic and approaches him with the help of her assistant Arshad Warsi… Well, we need to wait and watch how these two will helm this interesting project. Off late, the makers of this movie dropped the lovely and romantic single "Meri Jaan…" from the movie and raised the expectations on it…

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon also shared the "Meri Jaan…" song on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Sharing the "Meri Jaan…" video song, she also wrote, "जिसके बुलाने पे बच्चन चले जाए,

जिसके लिए बच्चन मरने को तैयार हो जाए.

देखिये ऐसी भौकाल भरी मोहब्बत !

#MeriJaanMeriJaan, song out now. LINK IN BIO

#SajidNadiadwala's #BachchhanPaandey directed by @farhadsamji".

This song is a complete romantic and lovely single and showcased how the lead actors fell for each other… Kriti looked lovely and owned a classy appeal with colourful sarees while Akshay being a deadly gangster is seen romancing with his lead actress.

Even Kriti Sanon also shared the song on her Instagram page and wrote, "My favvvv Track of the album!! #MeriJaanMeriJaan song out now! LINK IN BIO Holi pe Goli".

Going with the plot, Kriti Sanon and her assistant Arshad Warsi approach Bachchan Pandey aka Akshay Kumar who is a deadly gangster to direct his biopic. Akshay Kumar will essay the role of a deadly gangster Bachchan Pandey who wants to become an actor and Kriti will portray the role of a journalist who will aim to become a filmmaker. This movie also has Prateik Babbar, Pankaj Tripathi and Arshad Warsi in prominent roles. Being a Farhad Samji directorial, it is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainments banner. This movie will hit the big screens on 18th March, 2022!