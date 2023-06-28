Live
- Indian boxer Sumit advances to semifinals, confirms medal at 2nd Elorda Cup
- IIT-B tops in India, 149 globally in QS World University Rankings
- ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve hurl abuses at each other
- Another accident on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: KSRTC bus conductor killed
- Group-1 preliminary key and OMR sheets on TSPSC website
- IAF Chief calls for 'evolved approach' to 'fight tomorrow's wars'
- Government Greenlights PM-PRANAM Scheme To Promote Sustainable Fertilizer Usage
- Uber Driver In Delhi Provides Free Snacks, Juices And More To Customers
- Land acquisition: Farmers stage protest in Gurugram; lock HSIIDC, Tehsil offices
- Karnataka announces launch of free rice programme from July 1
Neena Gupta opens up about her first lip lock scene
Neena Gupta is one of the prominent actresses in Indian cinema who also received the prestigious National Award
Neena Gupta is one of the prominent actresses in Indian cinema who also received the prestigious National Award. She also acted in a few television serials. In a recent interview, Neena Gupta said she rinsed her mouth with Dettol after performing a lip lock scene.
Going into the details, many years ago, Neena acted in a television show named “Dillagi,” in which she was paired opposite Dilip Dhawan. In the interview, Neena Gupta said it was the first ever lip kiss scene on an Indian television show. She added that Dilip is someone whom she doesn’t know well.
“I wasn’t ready. I was so tense, and I couldn’t sleep all night wondering how I could perform it. I took it as a challenge, but as soon as it ended, I rinsed my mouth with Dettol,” said Neena. She further stated that the makers released a promo claiming it to be the first kiss scene on Indian television, but the scene was removed from the show after a lot of criticism from the audience. Neena Gupta will be next seen in “Lust Stories 2.”