Neena Gupta opens up about her first lip lock scene

Neena Gupta is one of the prominent actresses in Indian cinema who also received the prestigious National Award. She also acted in a few television serials. In a recent interview, Neena Gupta said she rinsed her mouth with Dettol after performing a lip lock scene.



Going into the details, many years ago, Neena acted in a television show named “Dillagi,” in which she was paired opposite Dilip Dhawan. In the interview, Neena Gupta said it was the first ever lip kiss scene on an Indian television show. She added that Dilip is someone whom she doesn’t know well.

“I wasn’t ready. I was so tense, and I couldn’t sleep all night wondering how I could perform it. I took it as a challenge, but as soon as it ended, I rinsed my mouth with Dettol,” said Neena. She further stated that the makers released a promo claiming it to be the first kiss scene on Indian television, but the scene was removed from the show after a lot of criticism from the audience. Neena Gupta will be next seen in “Lust Stories 2.”