Nivetha Thomas And Regina Cassandra Share The First Look Poster Of 'Shakini Dakini' Movie

Tollywood's young actresses Nivetha Thomas and Regina Cassandra are known for their unique plot selections. They always step forward in picking different roles and also proved their mettle on the big screens many times. This time, they are teaming up for a thriller movie 'Shakini Dakini'… Off late, the makers dropped the first look poster and also unveiled the release date through social media…

Both Regina and Nivetha Thomas shared the first look posters on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, Nivetha also wrote, "Double the fun

Double the action Shalini and Damini are here to slay! #SaakiniDaakini #SDonSep16th @sudheerkvarma @SunithaTati @ReginaCassandra @i_nivethathomas @sbdaggubati @SureshProdns @gurufilms1 @rip_apart @kross_pictures @vijaydonkada @MikeyMcCleary1".

Going with the poster, it showcased the lead actresses Regina and Nivetha in interesting appeals twinning in black appeals and hoola hoop rings. The title is all interesting as they are the names of demons.

Nivetha will be seen as Shalini while Regina will essay the role of Damini and so, we need to wait and watch to know why they are termed as demons.

Shakini Dakini movie is directed by Sudheer Varma and is produced by Sunitha Tati and Suresh Daggubati under the Suresh Productions and Guru Films banners.

This film will hit the big screens on 16th September, 2022…