On The Occasion Of Her 46th Birthday, Sushmita Sen Says, I Feel Reborn & Am Healing' After Undergoing A Surgery

Bollywood's ace actress Sushmita Sen is celebrating her 46th birthday today and turned a year older. On this special day she shared a special post on her Instagram and made us know why she has a massive fan following on social media. Well, recently she underwent major surgery and is eagerly awaiting for the release of the Aarya season 2 web series!

Sushmita Sen shared a silhouette picture of herself and looked awesome wearing a black hat amid the picturesque blue sea background. She also thanked all her fans for wishing her on this special day jotting down, "#birthdaygirl A BIG 'Thank you' to all of you super generous & loving souls…unending showering of good wishes & blessings coming my way…making this birthday yet another one to be cherished!!! I feel reborn this birthday in more ways than I can describe in words… Letting you in on a little secret….I completed AARYA 2 & then travelled to address my health….had a successful surgery on 16th Nov & I am healing marvellously every passing day…in this beautiful place!!! I feel the goodness of all your energies & the strength of your love!!! Keep it coming!!! My 46th birthday marks a healthy new beginning, also sports a new look lots to look forward to…after all, the greatest gift is being ALIVE!!! #gratitude #love #tightesthug. I LOVE YOU GUYS!!! #duggadugga".

On the other hand, Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Rohman Shawl showered all his love on his dear lady love with a sweet post…

He shared a beautiful image of himself with Sushmita Sen and tagged it jotting down, "Happy Birthday Babush… @sushmitasen47".

Speaking about Sushmita Sen's work front, she is making her comeback with Aarya web series season 2. The recently released teaser is just awesome and showcased a glimpse of this action entertainer!