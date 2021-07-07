OTT a safer option now, says Kirti Kulhari

Actress Kirti Kulhari has wowed the audience with her work on the digital platform including "Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors", "Bard Of Blood" and "Four More Shots Please!" She was recently seen in the digitally-released film "Shaadisthan". She says the OTT space has emerged a safer option for everyone.

"Theatres are very less of an option right now. People are not considering them in recent times. Producers and distributors themselves are not considering doing theatre release because there is so much of risk. The world is in such a transit right now that it can really be a huge loss if the theatre thing does not work," says Kirti.

"OTT has become a safer option now and a great option because you get to do what you love doing, which is acting, and people get to see you, and you get to do something substantial without the burden of whether a film would run at the box-office or not," she added.

The 38-year-old actress further said, "You just want to do your thing because you want to, and people watch it because they want to. I think everyone kind of gains from this kind of arrangement at the moment."Kirti is now gearing up for the medical thriller web series "Human".