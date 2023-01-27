"Pathaan" Box Office Success: SRK and Deepika's Film Earns Rs 70 crore on Republic Day!

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's film 'Pathaan' is off to a strong start at the box office. On the second day of its release, the action thriller raked in Rs 70 crore nett in the Hindi language alone. The film, which also stars John Abraham, recorded a total of Rs 125 crore nett in its first two days, matching the success of dubbed versions of 'KGF 2' and 'Bahubali - The Conclusion'. In addition to Hindi, the film also performed well in the South, earning Rs 1.22 crore nett in the Kerala circuit and receiving positive contributions from Nizam/Andhra and Mysore markets.

The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, and produced by Aditya Chopra of 'YRF' films, is a fourth installment in the YRF 'Spy Universe' and SRK's comeback film post his 'Zero' in 2018. The film is said to be based on Article 370 revocation and its impact on the India-Pak border issues and its related terrorism that is impressing the moviegoers and is expected to do some good numbers today and coming days as it being a republic day, holiday and week-ends. The film was made with a budget of Rs 250 crores was helped by its huge release (5000 screens in Hindi, 450 screens in Telugu and Tamil ) and its recent saffron controversy made the film reach the masses. The film received 50% occupancy yesterday at various centers in Telugu states and is said to influence the box-office numbers of Chiranjeevi's 'Waltair Veerayya' and Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Veera Simha Reddy' that are running successfully in the Telugu states, besides Vijay's 'Vaarasudu' and 'Thunivu/Thegimpu' in Tamil Nadu due to the Pathaan's unanimous positive talk

