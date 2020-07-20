Priyanka Chopra thanks Nick Jonas for his awesome 'Love Proposal' which made her go speechless

Global power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating their 2nd proposal anniversary… Amidst the Covid-19 lockdown, they are happily celebrating in their home amidst close knits of their family.

This sweet couple always inspire their fans in every possible way and show off their love through social media. Priyanka has made us witness their bond by dropping a candid pic on her Instagram page… Have a look!

In this pic, Nick is seen kissing his dear love Priyanka and she is seen happily taking a selfie and capturing the lovely moment… Both are standing opposite to mirror and enjoying the cozy moment! Priyanka also added a lovely note beside her post, "To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since. In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you @nickjonas…"

This post made Priyanka shower all her love on her dear Popstar husband Nick Jonas… She said that, Nick's lovely proposal made her go speechless and she is the luckiest girl in the world as Nick made this weekend turn into a special with all his surprises…

Even Nick Jonas replied to the post and commented doling out "Thank you for saying yes. I love you beautiful. ❤️…"

This post garnered millions of views and stole the hearts of Bollywood actors too. Esha Gupta, Bhumi Pednekar, Preity Zinta, Viral Bhayani, Urvashi Rautela, etc. showed off their love dropping heart symbols…

Priyanka Chopra turned 38 on 18th July… Making his dear wifey's birthday into a special one, Nick dropped an awesome pic on his Instagram and wished her lady love jotting down a few words…

"I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful. 🎂…"

Priyanka reacted to this post and commented "My Heart…" adding a love symbol…Priyanka Chopra