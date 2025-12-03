Header: Rashami Desai Launches Heartfelt New Chat Show “Rashami Ke Dil Se Dil Tak” in Collaboration with VidUnit

Popular television star and award-winning actor Rashami Desai, known for her iconic roles in Uttaran and her memorable stint on Bigg Boss, is stepping into a new creative era with her upcoming unscripted chat show, Rashami Ke Dil Se Dil Tak. Set to stream soon on YouTube, the series marks her first foray into long-form digital storytelling and is created in partnership with VidUnit, India’s pioneering influencer-first platform that is now expanding into original digital IPs.







A Real, Raw and Relatable Relationship Series

Rashami Ke Dil Se Dil Tak explores love in its truest, most honest form. In each episode, Rashami sits down with real couples for unfiltered conversations about trust, vulnerability, compatibility, and the evolving dynamics of modern relationships.

The show blends emotional storytelling with playful elements like fun games, compatibility tests, and spontaneous challenges, keeping the format engaging while staying rooted in heartfelt conversations.

A Star-Studded Guest Line-Up

The series features some of India’s most loved celebrity couples, including:

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim & Shoaib Ibrahim

Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar

Surbhi Chandna & Karan Sharma

Sana Khan & Mufti Anas Syed

Claudia Ciesla & Arjun Goel

Neha Bhasin & Sameer Uddin

These personalities bring their own stories of love, growth, and partnership, offering audiences intimate glimpses into their personal journeys.

Rashami Desai Opens Up About the Vision Behind the Show

Sharing her excitement, Rashami said,

“Rashami Ke Dil Se Dil Tak is very close to my heart. Everyone carries a journey within them…victories, vulnerabilities, heartbreaks, healing and I wanted to create a space where those stories are heard without judgment or filters. Shooting the first few episodes has been deeply emotional. It didn’t feel like interviews; it felt like life unfolding straight from the heart.”

She added that the show has already touched her profoundly, and she hopes audiences will feel the same connection.

VidUnit Expands Its Creative Universe

Sourabh Kumar, Founder and CEO of VidUnit, shared,“Our vision is to build impactful IPs that truly resonate with audiences. Moving into long-form storytelling is a natural step, and this series is only the beginning. Signing Rashami as our exclusive YouTube talent allows us to reach an even wider, highly engaged audience.”

He also revealed that VidUnit is developing a diverse slate of IPs across genres as it continues building itself into one of India’s premier content creator brands.

With genuine emotion, powerful conversations, and star-studded guest appearances, Rashami Ke Dil Se Dil Tak promises to be a refreshing addition to India’s digital talk-show landscape, one that celebrates human connection, love, and the stories that bind us.