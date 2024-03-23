Live
Raveena Tandon sheds light on corporate challenges faced by women
Actress Raveena Tandon, portraying a lawyer in the upcoming streaming film 'Patna Shuklla', shed light on the persistent challenges faced by women in the corporate world. Despite advancements in gender equality, women continue to confront hurdles in proving their worth. Raveena, embodying the character of Tanvi, the sole female attorney in the courtroom, emphasized the extra effort required for women to establish their position professionally.
She remarked, "For years, women had to walk extra miles to prove her place in the world, Tanvi has too as well." In 'Patna Shuklla', Tanvi's character navigates the intricacies of the corporate race, shedding light on the systemic biases that women encounter. Raveena shared that tapping into her own professional challenges enabled her to authentically portray Tanvi's struggles.
The film unfolds the narrative of a courageous lawyer, Tanvi, who takes a stand against corruption when she uncovers an education scam involving a student. As she confronts a Chief Minister candidate, Tanvi's journey epitomizes resilience and determination.
Produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions and directed by Vivek Budakoti, 'Patna Shuklla' promises a gripping courtroom drama. Scheduled for release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 22, the film offers a raw and compelling depiction of a woman's fight for justice amidst political turmoil.