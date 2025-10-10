'Rise and Fall': Aditya Narayan & Bali got into another heated argument

Mumbai: During the latest episode of the reality show "Rise and Fall", the Ultimate Ruler Arbaz Patel was asked to choose between two Rulers at a time, deciding who would rise and who would fall to the basement.

The first face-off was between Arjun Bijlani and Bali; however, before the decision, workers were allowed to share their opinions.

Aditya Narayan remarked, “Bali mere liye ek emotional manchild hai jo apne emotions ko handle nahi kar sakta hai. (Bali is an emotional manchild for me who cannot handle his emotions.)”

Bali fired back, saying, “Itni ego kis baat ki hai? Har banda jhoote ki nok par hai, kisi se baat karne ki tameez nahi hai khudko aur dusron ko badtameez bolega. (What's all this ego for? No one here has the manners to talk properly, yet they will call others rude.)

Aditya hit back, “Kaun badtameez hai sabne dekh liya hai, ladkiyon ke saath badtameezi, Nayandeep ke saath badtameezi, bahumat mein badtameezi (Everyone has seen who is rude, misbehaving with girls, misbehaving with Nayandeep, misbehaving in general.)"

Bali retorted, “Apna mukhota hat gaya hai na, asliyat bahar aa rahi hai. (Your mask is off and your truth is finally out)” To which Aditya replied sharply, “Band kar aur bata kaha badtameezi kari hai! (Shut up and tell me where did I misbehave)”

Following all the chaos, Arbaz chose to save Arjun, acknowledging his stronger gameplay, sending Bali to the basement.

Next, Arbaz was asked to make another tough call between Dhanashree Verma and Manisha Rani, where he picked Dhanashree.

This week, the 'Rise and Fall' house has Aarush Bhola, Bali, Manisha Rani, Aditya Narayan, Kiku Sharda, Akriti Negi, and Nayandeep Rakshiit hustling as Workers, while Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, and Arbaz Patel enjoy the throne as Rulers.

"Rise and Fall" airs on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.