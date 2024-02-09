 Saif Ali Khan Speaks Up About Adipurush Setback and Controversy

The movie 'Adipurush', directed by Om Raut, hit the big screens on June 16 last year. Alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan also played a role in this film. With a whopping budget of Rs 600 crore, the movie stirred up controversies due to its character appearances and dialogues. Although it saw a strong start on its opening day, it struggled to make a significant recovery thereafter. Now, after considerable silence, Saif Ali Khan, who portrayed the character of Ravana in Adipurush, has finally opened up about the movie's shortcomings.

In a recent conversation with Film Companion, Saif candidly discussed the failure of Adipurush. "People often label Adipurush as a bold choice. They talk about taking risks, but when you end up falling flat, there's hardly any risk involved. You just have to brush it off, feel a bit down, and say, 'Nice attempt, tough luck, let's move on to the next one'," expressed Saif Ali Khan.

Saif shared that he doesn't see himself as a star who can ensure success for every project. Recalling his experience with the 2019 South film 'Laal Kaptaan', despite being helmed by Navdeep Singh, the movie struggled to surpass the Rs 50 lakh mark on its opening day. "I'm not a big-shot star who can pull off anything," he humorously remarked.

"I believe in being realistic. I've never viewed myself as a superstar, nor do I aspire to be one. I enjoy being in the limelight but don't want to be deluded. My parents were renowned stars, but I consider myself quite ordinary. We shouldn't be afraid of failing," Saif added.