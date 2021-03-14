Salman's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' poster unveiled

The poster for Salman Khans next, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been unveiled. The Prabhu Deva directorial is Salmans Eid release this year, and all set to release theatrically on May 13.

The actor dons a fierce avatar in the poster against the backdrop of a battleground, with burning helicopters and artillery. He flaunts trademark chiselled physique and an intense look.

"Salman Khan and Eid have a special connection and we at Salman Khan Films are happy to continue the tradition with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. We are looking forward to bringing back the era of clapping, cheering, whistling and the 'house-full' boards Salman Khan's movies are known for," said a spokesperson from Salman Khan films.

The film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Radhe is presented by Salman Khan films in association with Zee Studios, produced by Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited.

Talking about the film, Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, said: This would be one of the biggest movies in 2021 and we are keen to see the audience support/response. I am sure it would be a delight for the fans after a tough year. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be the perfect Eidi for Salman fans and cinema goers."