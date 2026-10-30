Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha Trailer Is Out

It is well known that Bollywood’s glam doll Shraddha Kapoor is all set to entertain the audience this December by stepping into the shoes of the legendary Tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar in her biopic. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer just a few minutes ago and highlighted Vithabai’s pain and love for Lavani dance. Her expressions and the powerful dialogues upped the expectations on the movie and made her fans eagerly await for the release.

Parda uth chuka hai, tamasha saj chuka hai! #EETHA Trailer is live ONLY on YouTube/@maddockfilms Go watch now. https://t.co/hXC4IngXw7 — Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) October 30, 2026

This post reads, “Parda uth chuka hai, tamasha saj chuka hai! #EETHA Trailer is live ONLY on YouTube/ @maddockfilms Go watch now.”





Going with the trailer, it showcases how her trust gradually turns into ego but once it breaks, her world gets shattered. But the destiny once again brings her back to the dance floors. Thus, the trailer offers glimpses of both her past and present circumstances of this legendary artist.

Being the biopic of popular Tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, there are many expectations on this movie. Well, she also rejected many Bollywood offers to serve the theater and the artists who were completely dependent on her shows. And the teaser which was released a few months ago also showcased how she continued her performance immediately after delivering the baby on the back stage by cutting the umbilical cord with a stone. And this movie also marks Bollywood’s iconic actor Nana Patekar’s second last appearance on the big screens following his death.

This biopic has an ensemble cast of:

• Shraddha Kapoor as Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar

• Randeep Hooda

• Siddharth Jadhav

• Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

• Anant Joshi

• Akshara Singh

• Nana Patekar

• Ulka Gupta

Shraddha Kapoor stepped into the shoes of Vithabai for this biopic and impressed all and sundry with her amazing screen presence and physical transformation in the teaser itself. This Laxman Utekar’s directorial is being bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma under the Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations banner. This movie will hit the theatres on 4th December, 2026.