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Raghubir Yadav suffered heart attack before shooting for a key scene in ‘Hunkkaar: The Roar’
In Short
Director Karan Kapadia and Raghubir Yadav recently took audiences behind the scenes to discuss pivotal moments from the series as they shared insights into the creative process and memorable on-set anecdotes in a special scene breakdown.
Mumbai: Veteran actor Raghubir Yadav, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the streaming series ‘Hunkkaar: The Roar’, has a scary medical situation before shooting for a key scene for the series.
Director Karan Kapadia and Raghubir Yadav recently took audiences behind the scenes to discuss pivotal moments from the series as they shared insights into the creative process and memorable on-set anecdotes in a special scene breakdown.
Adding a surprising twist to the conversation, Karan recalled that the team was shooting the crucial testimony scene when, the night before, Raghubir Yadav had suffered a heart attack. Recounting the incident with characteristic humour, Raghubir jokingly remarked that the scene was so intense that he rather enjoyed having a heart attack more. The anecdote offers a glimpse into the demanding nature of the sequence and the candid, unexpected moments that unfold behind the camera.
‘Hunkkaar – The Roar’ is set against a world of power, faith and influence, and follows the accusation made by 17-year-old Meenu Rawat against a spiritual figure. The show is directed by Karan D. Kapadia and Nitya Mehra. Actress Aneet Padda, who broke out on the scene with ‘Saiyaara’, essays the role of Meenu Rawat. Her allegations trigger a high-stakes investigation and a courtroom battle, exposing the complex relationship between faith, power and justice.
Fatima Sana Shaikh plays ACP Jasleen Singh Soin, while Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Raghubir Yadav, Ram Kapoor and Arjun Mathur feature in pivotal roles. Backed by Applause Entertainment, Birla Studios and Purple Pebble Pictures, the series explores truth, institutional influence and a young woman’s fight to be heard.
Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, in association with Purple Pebble Pictures, a Mangata Films Production, ‘Hunkkaar: The Roar’ is available to stream on JioHotstar.
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