Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares Experience of Being Shunned After Turning Down Brahmastra Role

Siddhant Chaturvedi, known for his breakout role in Gully Boy alongside Ranveer Singh, recently opened up about a surprising turn in his career. In a candid conversation with The Lallantop, he revealed that he had been effectively 'blacklisted' in the casting circuit for declining a role in the film Brahmastra.

The actor disclosed that before his rise to fame with Gully Boy, he was approached for a part in the much-anticipated movie Brahmastra. However, Siddhant made the decision to reject the offer, a choice that had unforeseen consequences.

Recalling the incident, Siddhant explained that he was offered a role in Brahmastra through a casting director, but without a script or an audition. Despite the prestige associated with the project and the prospect of a multi-film deal with Dharma Productions, he declined the offer. Siddhant expressed concerns about his character's significance in the presence of industry heavyweights like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, as well as the lack of clarity regarding his role.

This decision, Siddhant revealed, led to him being labeled as 'crazy' and subsequently 'blacklisted' in the casting circles. The casting director even remarked on his association with Dharma Productions and the potential benefits of a multi-film contract, but Siddhant stood by his decision.

Despite this setback, Siddhant Chaturvedi has continued to make strides in the industry. His most recent appearance was in the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, where he starred alongside Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. The movie, set in Mumbai, explores the dynamics of friendship and the journey of three friends navigating life's challenges together.