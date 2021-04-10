Sonam Kapoor Shares A Pic With Her Husband Anand And Says ‘I Miss India’

Bollywood's ace actress Sonam Kapoor is an avid social media user and thus keeps on sharing her updates with her fans. Off late, she shared a beautiful pic with her husband and stated that, she misses India.

In this pic, both Sonam and Anand are enjoying their walk on the streets of London. As it is raining, he had an umbrella and a cosy moment posing with funky expressions. Along with this pic, she also dropped a long note stating 'I Miss India'… "I miss india so so much , and I've been craving to go back home and see my family and friends desperately. But I realise I might by dissing my new home a little bit that has given me so much including my beautiful husband, @anandahuja . "A bad day in London is still better than a good day anywhere else."



"The best bribe which London offers to-day to the imagination, is, that, in such a vast variety of people and conditions, one can believe there is room for persons of romantic character to exist, and that the poet, the mystic, and the hero may hope to confront their counterparts."



– Ralph Waldo Emerson, 19th-century American essayist, lecturer, philosopher, and poet #everydayphenomenal #london #mumbai #delhi".



This post garnered millions of views and her parents Anil and Sunita drop 'I Miss You' messages in the comments section.



As it is Swara Bhaskar's birthday today, Sonam Kapoor has dropped a lovely post along with sharing her pics on the Instagram page.

The first is from Sonam's wedding, where both are seen with beautiful 'Mehndi' hands. The second shows Sonam, Rhea and Swara is beautiful attires. She also wished Swara writing, "Dear Behen, we just spoke a day before and I realised that our friendship is a godsend. Sakshi, Bindiya and Chandrika... of every person you've essayed, my favourite remains the one you are off-screen. May your voice only amplify with time, love you lots. Happy happy birthday, Swaru. @reallyswara".