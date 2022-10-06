Sushmita Sen Announces Her Next Project 'Taali' And Is All Set To Essay The Role Of A Transgender

Bollywood's ace actress Sushmita Sen has been away from the big screens from a few years. But in the last couple of years, she made her digital entry and entertained the small-screen audience with the Arya series. Now, she made another huge announcement and shared the title of her next project. The former beauty queen who is all known for her best screen presence in Biwi No.1, Aaghaaz, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Samay: When Time Strikes, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Do Knot Disturb, etc movies will now be part of the 'Taali' web series. She is all set to essay a transgender role and will step into the shoes of transgender activist Shree Gauri Sawant for her 6-episode series!

Sushmita Sen shared the title poster of the new 'Taali' on her Instagram page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the title poster, Sushmita also wrote, "Taali - बजाऊँगी नहीं, बजवाऊँगी ! #firstlook as #ShreegauriSawant Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!! Here's to life & to everyone's right to live it with dignity!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #currentlyfilming #Taali #ShreegauriSawant #Biopic @shreegaurisawant @Viacom18 @gseamsak @kartiknishandar @arjunsbaran @ravijadhavofficial @afeefanadiadwala @kshitijpatwardhan".

Sushmita looked awesome dressed up in a saree and is seen joining her hands… Her intense look along with her big bindi raised the expectations on the movie.

Going with the details of the movie, Sushmita Sen is all set to essay the role of Shree Gauri Sawant, the founder of the Mumbai-based NGO Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust which works for the welfare and the development of the transgender community. Well, Gauri is the first transgender mother and she is also appointed as a goodwill ambassador for the Election Commission of India.