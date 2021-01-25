Swara Bhaskar Responds To Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Class VS Crass’ Twitter Post

Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut who always makes noise on social media with her controversial tweets, this time responded in a positive way and surprised the audience. It all started with a netizen tagged both Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhaskar collaging the pics of these actresses in almost same attires. But he created controversy tagging Kangana as 'Classy' and Swara as 'Crass' due to a small hairdo error.





Yeh sab kya keh rahe hain !! Aisa hai kya ? @ReallySwara https://t.co/goyl9sWKhT — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 24, 2021

A netizen has shared pics of Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhaskar who are seen posing to cams in similar outfits. Both sported in golden sarees and upped their classy look with gold chokers and on-point makeup. But Kangana's hairstyle was neat and appealing but Swara's center-parted bun was little messy. Thus, the netizen compared Swara and Kangana's look and dropped 'Class VS Crass' comment raising the issue.

But thus, time Swara took it light-hearted and responded positively on her Twitter page…





Always happy to help alleviate your boredom Kangana.. you know I love you :) 💜 https://t.co/PdExEfm36K — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 24, 2021

Then once again Kangana commented on Swara's post and also reacted positively…





Ha ha you troll me all the time today I thought chalo will also do some masti with you, I am glad you took it in the right spirit. Whether we fight, love or tease each other we mustn't forget to have some fun/some kheecha-taani... lots of love girl see you soon Xxx https://t.co/GNNM8ofAmG — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 24, 2021

Hope this bond continues as there were lot of issues between these two ace actresses of Bollywood. Kangana Ranaut is now busy with the shooting of her upcoming movie 'Thalaivi'. She will be stepping into the shoes of Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister Jayalalitha. 'Thaliavi' is being directed by Vijay and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh under Vibri Motion Pictures and Karma Media & Entertainment banners. This is a tri-lingual movie being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Thalaivi movie also comprises of star cast which includes Arvind Swami as MGR, Priyamani as Shasikala and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi.