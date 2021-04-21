The Makers Of Salman Khan’s Radhe Movie Unveil The Release Date

It is all known that the Bollywood film industry is facing huge issues with the surge in the Covid-19 positive cases. As Maharashtra is reporting lakhs of cases daily, the Government has taken a decision to go with the Janata Curfew and thus all the shootings of small-screen programs and movies are also on halt. Right from KanganaRanaut'sThalaivi release date to Amitabh Bachchan'sChehre movie release date, most of the films will hit the theatres after a month itself. Well, amid this crisis time, Bollywood's ace actor Salman Khan has given a rise of hope by unveiling the release date of his next movie 'Radhe: The Your Most Wanted Bhai'.

In this poster, Salman Khan is all in action mode holding the gun. He sported in a white tee and looked cool in this poster. Alongside this poster, he also wrote, "Tohmiltehainkal...

#RadheTrailerOutTomorrow (Link in bio)".

So get ready for the action guys as the trailer of this action thriller is all set to hit social media tomorrow. The movie will be released on 13th May 2021. Initially, it was locked for EID 2020 release but due to the Covid-19 lockdown and further issues, the makers are all set to bring it to the big screens in the next month.

Well, speaking about the Radhe movie, this action thriller is directed by ace choreographer Prabhudeva and has DishaPatani as the lead lady. Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Gautam Gulati, Narra Srinivas, Govind Namdev and Arjun Kunugo will be seen in pivotal roles. This movie also has an item song by Jacqueline Fernandez.