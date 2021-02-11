Tiger Shroff Drops A Video And Shows Off The Practice Session Of His Excellent Gymnastic Feat

It is all known that Bollywood's young star Tiger Shroff is an ace dancer and fitness freak. His amazing dance performances and high-end action sequences in the movies stun the audience. Off late, this 'Baaghi' actor dropped a superb video on his Instagram and nailed the backflips like a pro.

In this video, Tiger Shroff is seen practising'Backflips' with much ease… Be it in the gym or beach side, he nailed it with much perfection and proved his mettle in nailing this gymnastic feat. Alongside this video, this 'Bhaagi' actor wrote, "Man my boyz were tough on me...back when we used to eat sleep train repeat and dream about the dream we livin now❤️ @kuldeepshashi @zileymawai".

Though this video he showed off his vigorous practice session and gave all the credit to his team for making him master the gymnastic feat with their support.

Speaking about Tiger Shroff's work front, he will be next seen in the much-awaited action thriller 'Ganapath Part 1' movie. It has Kriti Sanon as the lead actress. Ganapath part 1 movie is being directed by Vikas Bahl and will be produced by VashuBhagnani, DeepshikhaDeshmukh, Vikas Bahl and JackkyBhagnani under Pooja Entertainment and Good Co. banners.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLGWWtJHFNO/

In this short video we can witness the badaas avatar of Kriti Sanon… She is seen riding the bike and sported in a sleeveless crop top and ripped denim pants. Along with introducing KritiSanon's character, he also jotted down, "Khatam huaintezaar 😍 @kritisanon 💪

Super excited to work with this bundle of talent again 😍

#Ganapath #VikasBahl".

Interestingly Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon shared the screen space for 'Heropanti' movie which was a blockbuster. Hope this action thriller also turns into a blockbuster with its massive collections at the ticket window.