Ulka Gupta lists qualities she wants in her partner: 'Kindness, politeness, intelligence'

Mumbai: Actress Ulka Gupta has a clear idea of the type of man she wants in her life, sharing that she would like someone with the qualities of her onscreen love interest, Aryaman, from the show ‘Main Hoon Saath Tere’.

Currently portraying Janvi in the show, Ulka envisions a partner like Aryaman, played by Karan Vohra--practical, yet sensitive, and supportive.

Talking about the same, Ulka said: “Whenever I think about listing the qualities I want in a partner, they would definitely include kindness, politeness, intelligence, good communication skills, and the ability to express his feelings. Aryaman's character on our show is the perfect example.”

“He not only possesses these qualities but also has immense love for his family and respects personal boundaries. Moreover, he knows how to support his partner both emotionally and professionally,” shared Ulka.

She further added: “These characteristics are essential because I believe they contribute to a harmonious partnership. Just like Aryaman is with Janvi, I hope my life partner will bring out the best in me and enrich every aspect of our journey together."

‘Main Hoon Saath Tere’ airs on Zee TV.

On the work front, Ulka first starred in the 2006 show 'Resham Dankh', which featured Rahil Azam and Mouli Ganguly in the lead roles.

She then appeared in the 2009 show 'Saat Phere-Saloni Ka Safar' as Savri Singh. She is best known for her versatile performance as Manu in 'Ek Veer Stree Ki Kahaani-Jhansi Ki Rani'. The historical drama is based on the life of Lakshmi Bai, the Rani of Jhansi.

Ulka has also starred in shows like 'Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi', 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev', 'Banni Chow Home Delivery', 'Dhruv Tara-Samay Sadi Se Pare'.

She has also been a part of the web series 'Modern Love Hyderabad'.