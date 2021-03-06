We Must Love Other Languages Too: Kichcha Sudeep

Recently, Sandalwood Actor Kichcha Sudeep was honoured by a Kannada organisation for his act of hoisting the Karnataka flag on the world's tallest building and famous Dubai landmark, Burj Khalifa in UAE.

In a private ceremony that was held at Innovative Film City Bidadi, Sudeep gave a few suggestions for Kannada fighters. "There is no confusion regarding Kannada related matters among us. But the organisations themselves who are fighting for the Kannada cause have issues among themselves. Please sort out those issues within yourselves. I am unable to judge whether I should feel happy or I should be in fear after coming home with a Kannada shawl.

I don't know whether people have come to reprimand me or praise me. You blame me when I speak in Kannada or when I don't speak in Kannada. We should have love for other languages too. When others speak in our language, there will be commotion. Then I get embarrassed. Why? Hundreds and thousands of people come behind these groups. Artists will have only fans. They are in all corners of the state. When you come to assault us, only we get caught. So think well before taking such a step," Sudeep urged fans.

The teaser of Sudeep's upcoming movie Vikranth Rona was released on Burj khalifa and during this occasion, a Karnataka flag was also hoisted. Many became happy and the occasion also marked the completion of Sudeep's 25 years of film journey, which was also celebrated.

Sudeep has now shouldered the responsibility of hosting the famous TV reality show Bigg Boss season 8 which is currently in its first week.