Writer Vivek Khatri to come up with own OTT platform

Vivek Khatri, Grandson of Babu Devki Nandan Khatri, the writer of famous historic novel and TV show "Chandrakanta" and other great epics is coming up with his own streaming platform named "WOW originals". Vivek Khatri is himself a writer who has written most of the series for WOW and has written many Novels, TV show "Rannbhheri" starring Arhan Behl, Vindhya Tiwari, Anupam Shyam Joshi and all the web series which will be streaming on WOW.

All the shows will start streaming from 18th April after the launch of "WOW originals". Some of the prominent shows which will start streaming are "Pari Hu Mein" starring Ashnoor Kaur, Delnaaz Irani and Jiten Lalwani, "Game of Truth" staring Ashmit Patel and Arushi Handa, "Just Married", "The Next Ball" and "Love Guru".

On talking about the excitement for his new venture he says, "Well, it is my dream project. 8 years ago I planned to leave my city Varanasi to move to Mumbai and do something creative. And now it's finally happening. On the scale of 1-10, my excitement peaks at 100.All the shows and short films are from different genres and most of them are written by me.

Talking about the content of the platform he says, "WOW plans to satisfy its audience with whatever they're looking for but in a clean and healthy way. You'll find good and healthy entertainment on our platform. My aim was to stand out and show something different and better. WOW will be a platform with shows and films for all generations. You can watch everything with your family which is somehow rare these days. Nothing attracts audiences better than good content and that's a fact. Our stories will attract audiences."

Actor Ashnoor Kaur on making web debut with this platform, "I'm extremely excited for the launch. As we all have put in all the hard work and WOW platform has come up with a story which is basically very relevant especially people who aspire to achieve their dreams. Plus I'm very excited for my web debut. I hope people will enjoy watching it and shower their love."