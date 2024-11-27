Zeenat, Shabana, Abhay Deol-starrer ‘Bun Tikki’ to have World Premiere at Palm Springs 2025

Mumbai: Stars Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol’s upcoming film “Bun Tikki”, is all set to have its World Premiere at the prestigious 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) in California on January 5, 2025.

The coming-of-age drama, helmed by director Faraz Arif Ansari, follows a seven-year-old named Shanu and his single father Sidhant as they navigate family dynamics and identity.

The film, which also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Rohaan Singh, is a heart-warming tale of family, love and identity.

Ansari said, "This iconic festival has always been a beacon for independent filmmakers and bold storytelling, and I’m beyond excited that our film is part of such a phenomenal line up. Bun Tikki is my love letter to the world --- to every child, every parent, and everyone who believes in the transformative power of love, empathy, and kindness.”

The director hopes it sparks conversations that break barriers, bridge differences, and reminds of the kinder, happier world all capable of creating.

“My heartfelt thanks to the entire team at Palm Springs International Film Festival for giving Bun Tikki a platform to reach global audiences. I’m so proud of what we’ve created, and I can’t wait to share it with the world. Here’s to always making cinema that transcends boundaries and inspires us to imagine a brighter, better, more inclusive tomorrow.”

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, Marijke deSouza and Manish Malhotra, this marks the second global festival outing for the Jio Studios-Stage5 Production partnership, following the premiere of Saali Mohabbat at the ongoing IFFI 2024. Stage5 Production is the brainchild of celebrated designer and visionary Manish Malhotra.

Producer Manish Malhotra added: “As a producer, it’s an honour to contribute to a project that challenges conventions, tells an authentic story and connects with audiences on a universal scale. I am incredibly proud of Faraz for bringing this vision to life and eagerly look forward to how the world embraces this heartfelt film. My deepest gratitude goes to the festival for supporting this liberated cinema and to the world who will soon experience the magic of Bun Tikki.”

Jyoti Deshpande, President, Media and Entertainment, RIL, added, “Supporting Bun Tikki is not just an endorsement of its artistic merit but a celebration of the courage it takes to share stories that challenge and inspire.”

