Boman Irani Secures Best Actor Award for ‘The Mehta Boys’ at IFFSA Toronto

Bollywood actor Boman Irani has been recognized for his role in ‘The Mehta Boys’ by winning the Best Actor Male award in the feature film category at the International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA) Toronto Film Festival. His performance in this film continues to earn acclaim, adding to the accolades he's received.

Earlier, on September 20, Irani was honored with the South Asian Film Association (SAFA) award at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival for the same film. His portrayal of the emotional complexities in a father-son relationship has left a lasting impact on audiences and critics alike.

In ‘The Mehta Boys,’ Boman Irani showcases his ability to blend humor with emotional depth, delivering a compelling performance that has resonated widely. The film explores the evolving relationship between a father and son, played by Irani and Avinash Tiwary, as they are forced to spend 48 hours together. This poignant story touches on the challenges and growth that come from family dynamics.

After winning the IFFSA award, Boman Irani shared his excitement on Instagram. He posted, “Best Actor Male Feature Film – Boman Irani for The Mehta Boys,” reflecting on how his character captivates audiences with humor and emotion.

‘The Mehta Boys’ is a Prime Video Original film. Irani not only starred in it but also took on the roles of director, writer, and producer. He co-wrote the film with Oscar-winning writer Alexander Dinelaris Jr., known for Birdman. The film is set to release soon on Prime Video.