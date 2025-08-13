Live
BUZZ: Sai Pallavi & Nani to reunite again
Sai Pallavi, celebrated for her natural charm and captivating performances, is all set to share the screen once again with Natural Star Nani. The actress, currently busy with Bollywood’s grand project Ramayana—where she plays Goddess Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Ram under Nitish Tiwari’s direction—is also working on Ek Din, starring alongside Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan.
According to reports, her next Telugu project will reunite her with Nani in a film directed by Sekhar Kammula. The trio’s past collaborations have delivered memorable hits—Sai Pallavi shone in Fidaa and Thandel under Kammula’s direction, while her on-screen chemistry with Nani in MCA and Shyam Singha Roy won hearts across audiences.
Given their proven track record, expectations are soaring for this reunion. Fans are eager to see the magical blend of Sekhar Kammula’s heartfelt storytelling, Sai Pallavi’s emotive artistry, and Nani’s effortless charm. Industry insiders are confident this project has all the makings of another box-office winner, combining strong performances with soulful narratives—a formula that has worked wonders for this team before.
An official announcement is awaited, but the buzz around this collaboration is already electrifying Tollywood circles.