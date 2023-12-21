Cameron Diaz shares controversial bedroom advice

Los Angeles: Actress Cameron Diaz has given her fans her top bit of advice for a happy relationship. The ‘Me, Myself and Irene’ star, 51, tied the knot with Benji Madden in 2015 and has continued to gush about her man and their relationship.

The Hollywood star has provided a bit of advice she thinks is key - sleep in separate bedrooms, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Despite the ‘Shrek’ actress recognising it's a controversial idea, she is adamant it's a genius idea and is urging people to "normalise" the way of thinking.

"We should normalise separate bedrooms," Cameron told the Lipstick on the Rim podcast. "To me, I would literally, I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I'm fine. And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for our relations.”

Despite her firm beliefs, the blonde beauty confessed that isn't exactly what her own situation is like with her husband, who is the lead guitarist of Good Charlotte, and insisted it was her thoughts prior to their wedding.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Cameron was introduced to her man by pal Nicole Richie, who is married to his bandmate - and twin brother - Joel Madden. Cameron and Benji share their three-year-old daughter Raddix.

Away from relationships, Cameron also fumed over rumours she quit her acting career following Jamie Foxx's alleged 'breakdown' on the set of their latest movie ‘Back In Action’. She added to the podcast host: "I really hate all of the things that were being said about our set at the time. You just want to scream at the top of your lungs, like, 'What are you talking about?'"

Back in May, an insider suggested the star of ‘The Holiday’ had gone through a horrible experience with Jamie as she filmed her first movie in eight years.