Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma Makes Her Debut On The Red Carpet Wearing Richard Quinn Outfit

The gala Cannes 2023 festival is still on and many Hollywood divas ate leaving no stone unturned in showing off their best on the red carpet. Even Indian glam dolls like Aishwarya Rai, Manushi Chhillar, Urvashi Rautela, Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Priya Atlee and a few more sashayed the red carpet with their glamorous appeals. Off late, even Anushka Sharma also made her red carpet debut and made the fashion freaks go aww with her ‘Richard Quinn’ outfit. She shared the beautiful pics on her Instagram page and treated all her fans…

Along with dropping the pics, she shared designer details of her red carpet attire… Anushka shined wearing an off-shoulder white outfit that featured intricate sequin detailing being a straight gown! Her neatly-pinned bun and diamond earwear upped her style quotient.

Here are a few close-up looks of this Bollywood beauty… She looked classy with on-pint makeup and added a pinch of light shade to her lips and eyes

Well, this is her last look… Anushka Sharma wore an off-shoulder baby pink top and teamed it with black shimmery pants. Her diamond earrings with an added ring made her look stylish and pretty!

Being the 11th day of the 76th Cannes Film Festival, still it is being sashayed with glamorous looks! Not to miss, every day we are witnessing the gorgeous appeals of Indian actors on the red carpet which made the event turn into a memorable one for us…