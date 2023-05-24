Cannes 2023: Mouni Roy Makes A Dream Red Carpet Debut

Bollywood's ace actress Mouni Roy proved her mettle with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra part one. She essayed the role of the main antagonist and looked deadly being the demon in that movie. Off late, she made her dream debut at the prestigious Cannes 2023 red carpet and sashayed the global arena with her glam and charm. She shared the beautiful pics on her Instagram page and also dropped a small note thanking all her dear buddies who supported her constantly…



Along with sharing the beautiful pics of the red carpet, she also wrote, "débutante (Dove with peace emoji). On the Cannes red carpet tonight, I have the loveliest people to thank for…Firstly my @trishilagoculdas for having my back come ruin or rapture. My @manekaharisinghani for being my rock & being here with me constantly with me on rigorous video calls even without being in person. Love love you. @thetyagiakshay you have shown me the kindness only the gods do. Merci @pankhuri313 @santu.misra for being the pillars here and leading the way. @shakeelbinafzal @wilsonballarin for being the sweetest kindest most patient (flashing camera emoji) buddies. (red heart emoji) Georgi for the glam and for being the most graceful human being, It was a dream debut and I shall remember every second of it. Taking many memories for days to come, also gonna be spamming your feeds incessantly."

Speaking about the details of Mouni’s red carpet attire, she shined in an ivory strapless gown picking it from the shelves of Atelier Zuhra. The long feathery train and the simple yet classy diamond neckpiece along with bun hairdo made her rock on the red carpet.

Well, this is her second look of yesterday… Mouni wore a complete feathery short gown that featured off-shoulder detailing. Her blue heels and modish goggles upped her swanky appeal!

This is her third look of the day… Along with sharing this pic, she also wrote, “Life is a fairytale of courage, fear, failure, persistence and triumph. Dreams, desires, destiny, and difficulties in life make it a magical and meaningful journey. Living mine up at Cannes rn”.

She wore an off-shoulder shimmery silver blouse and teamed it with a golden skirt which had a long train.