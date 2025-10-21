  • Menu
Chiranjeevi Celebrates Diwali with Nagarjuna, Venkatesh & Nayanthara

Chiranjeevi took to X to share his Diwali celebrations with Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Nayanthara, and their families, highlighting love and togetherness.

Tollywood's popular actoir and Mega star Chiranjeevi celebrated Diwali with his friends and family. He took to X to share his Diwali celebrations with friends and co-stars.

He posted a picture with Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Nayanthara, and their families.

Chiranjeevi wrote that the festival brought joy, love, laughter, and togetherness.

He expressed happiness in spending the special occasion with close friends and family.


