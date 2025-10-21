Live
Chiranjeevi Celebrates Diwali with Nagarjuna, Venkatesh & Nayanthara
Highlights
Chiranjeevi took to X to share his Diwali celebrations with Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Nayanthara, and their families, highlighting love and togetherness.
Tollywood's popular actoir and Mega star Chiranjeevi celebrated Diwali with his friends and family. He took to X to share his Diwali celebrations with friends and co-stars.
He posted a picture with Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Nayanthara, and their families.
Chiranjeevi wrote that the festival brought joy, love, laughter, and togetherness.
He expressed happiness in spending the special occasion with close friends and family.
Very delighted to have celebrated the Festival of Lights with my dear friends, @iamnagarjuna, @VenkyMama and my co-star #Nayanthara, along with our families 🤗✨— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 20, 2025
Moments like these fill the heart with joy and remind us of the love, laughter, and togetherness that make life truly… pic.twitter.com/qJHpVkk9og
