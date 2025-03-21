Chiranjeevi receives Lifetime Achievement Award from Bridge India

New Delhi: Telugu cinema star Chiranjeevi was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to "cultural influence and public service" by London-based thinktank Bridge India at the UK's House of Commons.

The celebrated actor, known for films such as "Rudraveena", "Indra", "Khaidi", and "Swayamkrushi", received the honour on Thursday night. The event was hosted by British-Indian Member of Parliament Navendu Mishra.

"Last night, Bridge India gave its first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award to megastar @KChiruTweets, for a lifetime of cultural influence and public service, at the @HouseofCommons hosted by @NavPMishra. Attendees included MPs, Lords, Diplomats and leaders from the Indian community," Bridge India wrote on its official X page. On Friday, Chiranjeevi thanked the thinktank and the House of Commons for the honour.