Chiranjeevi’s ‘Indra’ set to roar in theatres once-again

In celebration of 50 golden years of Aswini Dutt’s Vyjayanthi Movies, the iconic film "Indra" is set for a grand re-release on August 22, coinciding with Megastar Chiranjeevi’s birthday. Directed by B. Gopal, "Indra" originally released on July 24, 2002, and quickly became an industry hit and the highest-grossing South Indian movie of its time.

"Indra" holds a special place in Telugu cinema, winning three state Nandi Awards and two Filmfare Awards South. Chiranjeevi's stellar performance earned him both the Nandi Award for Best Actor and the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Telugu. The film's success is a testament to the powerful collaboration between Chiranjeevi and Vyjayanthi Movies, which has produced numerous blockbusters.

The film features Aarthi Agarwal and Sonali Bendre as the heroines opposite Chiranjeevi, adding to the film's star power. The cinematography by VSR Swamy and a chart-topping soundtrack by Mani Sharma further contributed to the movie's widespread acclaim.

As fans eagerly anticipate the re-release, this event not only celebrates Chiranjeevi’s enduring legacy but also honorsVyjayanthi Movies’ remarkable journey in the film industry. "Indra" remains one of the most memorable films produced by the banner, and this re-release offers a perfect opportunity to relive the magic of this cinematic masterpiece.







