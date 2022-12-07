Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya Release Date Is Unveiled…

It is all known that the coming Pongal festival is going to be a bigger one with the ace actors clash at the ticket windows. Along with Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Vijay and Ajith, even a few other small movies also locked their release dates during the festive holidays. Already the release dates of Vaarasudu, Thunivu and Veera Simha Reddy are zeroed in and now, even the makers of Waltair Veerayya also announced the release date through social media by dropping a new poster of Chiranjeevi.



Even Megastar also shared the new poster of Waltair Veerayya on his Twitter page and treated his fans by announcing the release date… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, Chiru also wrote, "సంక్రాంతి కి కలుద్దాం". Megastar is seen riding a ship amid the water waves and posed in an intense avatar! His mass look and background also made the poster worth watching. The movie will hit the theatres on 13th January, 2023.

Director Bobby also shared the good news and wrote, "Let's do MASS PARTY in theatres this SANKRANTHI #WaltairVeerayya Worldwide Grand Release on Jan 13th #PoonakaluLoading".

On the other hand, the makers wrote, "This Sankranthi, it's time for the MASS MOOLAVIRAT darshanam in theatres #WaltairVeerayya GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE on 13th JAN, 2023".

On the launch day itself, the makers made the announcement that the movie will hit the theatres for next Pongal festival and now they zeroed in the release date. As it is a dream project for director Bobby, he is all set to showcase Chiru in a complete different avatar. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of this movie while Mythri Move Makers are producing this movie.

Casting Details:

• Chiranjeevi

• Ravi Teja

• Shruti Haasan

• Bobby Simha

• Catherine Tresa

• Rajendra Prasad

• Vennela Kishore

Well, Megastar also will next be seen in Meher Ramesh's Bhola Shankar movie. This film is being produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. The regular shooting commenced a few days ago. This movie is the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Vedalam and thus, there are many expectations on it. The Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiru's sister in this movie!