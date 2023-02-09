Christopher Movie Leaked Online on Movierulz, Tamilrockers, Telegram and Other Torrent websites

Christopher, the highly-anticipated Malayalam thriller film, has finally hit the theaters and stars Mammootty in the lead role, along with an ensemble cast of Vinay Rai, Amala Paul, and Sarath Kumar. The film, written by Udaykrishna and directed by B Unnikrishnan, was eagerly awaited by Mammootty's fans, who have been eagerly anticipating the release of the film for quite some time.

However, the release of Christopher has not been without its setbacks. Just hours after the film's premiere, it was reported that the film had been leaked online and made available on various torrent sites like Movierulz, tamilrockers, Tamilmv, Tamilyogi, Tamilgun, and telegram channels. This news has come as a major disappointment for both the filmmakers and the fans alike, who were eagerly waiting to watch the film on the big screens.

The film follows the story of a vigilante cop, played by Mammootty, who takes the law into his own hands to fight against the criminal elements in society. The film, which is written by Udaykrishna and directed by B Unnikrishnan, has received mixed reviews from audiences. While some have praised the film for its intense action and Mammootty's powerful performance, others have criticized it for its predictable storyline.

Despite the leak, the filmmakers and the cast remain hopeful that audiences will still come out to watch the film in theaters, as they believe that the true experience of watching a film on the big screen cannot be replicated on the small screens of computers and televisions. They are urging audiences to support the film by watching it in theaters and not resorting to piracy.

In conclusion, Christopher is a film that is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its thrilling storyline and powerful performances by its lead actors. While the film's online leak is a major setback, it is hoped that audiences will still support the filmmakers and cast by coming out to watch the film in theaters. With Mammootty in the lead, Christopher is a film that is not to be missed.