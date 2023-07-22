Confirmed: Varun Tej nods his head for ‘Palasa’ director

Mega Prince Varun Tej has been doing some exciting projects of late, and he is ensuring that each project is unique. Now the actor has signed a film directed by Karuna Kumar of “Palasa” fame. Karuna Kumar has readied a powerful script to present Varun Tej in a never-before-seen character.

Varun Tej will undergo a completely different makeover for the project, which will have a grand launch on the 27th of July in Hyderabad. Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala will be producing the film on a massive scale under the banner of Vyra Entertainments.

Tentatively titled “VT14,” the project will be the highest-budgeted movie for Varun Tej. VT14 will be set in the period backdrop of the 1960s. The team will take extra care to get the milieu and the feel of the 60s.