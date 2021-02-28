Deepshika Deshmukh Rings in Anniversary at Tadoba Tiger Reserve 

Young producer Deepshikha Deshmukh and her politician husband Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh brought in their anniversary in the most special way. Cut off from the world in the wilderness of Maharashtra's largest tiger reserve - the Tadoba Tiger Reserve the two along with their two children celebrated in a quiet way reaffirming their commitment to each other and to the environment.





The two have had a hectic 2020 with Deepshikha shuttling between London and Mumbai for various film shoots including Bellbottom and Dhiraj working tirelessly in Latur during the pandemic.

Deepshikha shared a beautiful post about their quiet anniversary away from the archlights.







