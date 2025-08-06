Dhadak 2 Box Office collection Day 5: Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi movie

Dhadak 2 holds at the box office despite a weak opening weekend

Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri is hanging on at the box office despite a weak opening weekend. On its fifth day, the film collected ₹ 1.60 crore, according to Sacnilk, lifting its domestic census to ₹ 14.35 crore.

The well- reviewed romantic drama has failed to gather enough money and is n't rising as a front- runner at the box office.

Dhadak 2 box office collections on Day 5

On Day 5, Dhadak 2 had a total Hindi (2D) occupancy of 29.22 per cent on Tuesday, August 5, on the back of an increase in the afternoon shows and a drop to nil by the evening and night shows. Breaking it down by show, Dhadak 2 had a morning occupancy of 13.70 per cent, which increased to 28.60 per cent by the afternoon. It registered 32.07 per cent for the evening shows, and 42.50 per cent for the night shows.

City-wisely, Dhadak 2 had a mixed response. The National Capital Region (NCR) was its best-performing region with 44.75 per cent overall occupancy (344 shows), followed by Jaipur with a strong 40.00 per cent but only a handful of shows. Chennai also had a decent showing with an overall occupancy of 37.00 per cent. Mumbai and Pune had average runs with 29.25 per cent and 30.25 per cent respectively. Bengaluru and Lucknow also did average business around the 26.00–28.75 per cent mark.

About Dhadak 2

The film is a spiritual effect to the 2018 film Dhadak. It’s a tale of inter-caste romance and oppression. If the weekday trend is anything to go by, Dhadak 2 has to work hard to sustain its run at the box office. Can word-of-mouth save its second weekend?