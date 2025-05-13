Dino Morea draws parallel between himself and his ‘The Royals’ character

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Dino Morea, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released steaming show ‘The Royals’, has said that he was playing an extended version of himself in the show.

The show follows a financially struggling royal family in modern-day India whose fortunes take an unexpected turn when the heir teams up with a hospitality entrepreneur to revive their ancestral palace as a luxury resort.

Dino shared insights into his character and also expressed that he enjoyed playing the role of an eccentric and unpredictable Salaudin. He said, “It was a fun ride. Fantastic. I had a great time shooting—I had a laugh on set. I just want to say thank you for giving me this opportunity. I was kind of playing myself. This is me in real life, I like fun, I love fun, I want to have fun! And I was definitely having fun with this character”.

The series also stars veteran actress Zeenat Aman, Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, and Nora Fatehi among others.

What made the experience even more exciting was how he felt close to the character. Dino said, “Salaudin is a wacky guy. And honestly, on a normal day, I’m also whacky. That made this role even more enjoyable”.

Be it Dino's comic timing, impeccable dialogue delivery, or magnetic screen presence, his take on the royal misfit adds a dash of freshness to the series.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, ‘The Royals’ is set against the grand city of Morpur, and it creates a romantic fusion of romance, and drama, with a touch of royal traditions and modern aspirations.

The series is available to stream on Netflix.