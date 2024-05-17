  • Menu
Disha Patani stuns in minimalist black dress

Disha Patani stuns in minimalist black dress
Actress Disha Patani turned heads with her recent outing, donning a mesmerizing black strapless mini dress that epito mized elegance.

The dress, a masterpiece of minimalism, accentuated her curves flawlessly while showcasing statement embellishments, including two beaded heart motifs on her chest, adding a playful touch.

Her long brown locks were styled in loose waves. Complementing her look were winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and a glossy pout, exuding effortless glamour.

