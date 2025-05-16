Divine hype unleashed: ‘Kannappa’ builds buzz with epic comic series finale

Dynamic Star Vishnu Manchu’s magnum opus Kannappa is charging ahead toward its grand worldwide release on June 27th, and the buzz is reaching a fever pitch. After an electrifying promotional tour across the USA, the makers have now dropped the final piece of an exciting pre-release campaign—a three-part comic book series that dives deep into the legendary tale of Kannappa.

The latest and final episode of the comic series reveals the poignant journey of Thinnadu, a hunter who once dismissed divinity, only to undergo a powerful transformation into a fierce devotee of Lord Shiva. This emotionally charged chapter captures Thinnadu’s spiritual evolution, portraying themes of unwavering faith, sacrifice, and destined devotion with stunning animated visuals that have left fans awestruck.

The overwhelming reception for the first two episodes set the stage, but this finale has truly struck a chord, blending myth, emotion, and artistry. The top-tier animation is not just eye candy—it’s a teaser of the visual grandeur that awaits audiences in the film version.

With such rich storytelling and immersive visuals, Kannappa is shaping up to be more than just a film—it’s a cultural spectacle. The team even postponed the release to June 27 to perfect its VFX, ensuring a breathtaking cinematic journey.

As anticipation soars, fans now eagerly count down the days to witness Kannappa’s divine saga on the silver screen. Get ready for a visual and spiritual odyssey like no other!